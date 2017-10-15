Robert Allan Quartermain Sells 29,700 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Stock

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director Robert Allan Quartermain sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.90, for a total transaction of C$442,530.00.

Robert Allan Quartermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Robert Allan Quartermain bought 22,800 shares of Pretium Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$239,856.00.

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE PVG) opened at 14.98 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The firm’s market cap is $2.72 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVG. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

