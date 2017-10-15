Robecosam AG Has $188,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Robecosam AG trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,881,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,604,000 after buying an additional 639,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,239.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,949,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,309,000 after buying an additional 47,483,352 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,730,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,368,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,182,000 after buying an additional 431,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,360,000 after buying an additional 4,332,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $183,574.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,694.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. 7,080,182 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.16 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 67% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

