Robecosam AG Has $107,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $29,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE CNP) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,610 shares. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.82 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

