RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 26,810.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 168.9% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE HIG) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. 1,239,234 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.91. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/rnc-capital-management-llc-sells-725-shares-of-hartford-financial-services-group-inc-the-hig.html.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.