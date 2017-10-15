RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) traded up 3.64% on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,459 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.06. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.47. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 683.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $710.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post $6.67 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

