Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated alerts:

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) opened at 28.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.85 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/ritchie-bros-auctioneers-incorporated-rba-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 144.68%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $40,933.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,640,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. CGOV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% in the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 3,298,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,392,000 after purchasing an additional 518,440 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,769,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559,556 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 2,285,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 369,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.