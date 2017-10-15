Rikoon Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of BCE, Inc. (BCE)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 1.4% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE Inc. alerts:

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 673,170 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. BCE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. BidaskClub raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus started coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rikoon Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of BCE, Inc. (BCE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/rikoon-group-llc-sells-650-shares-of-bce-inc-bce.html.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.