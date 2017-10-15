Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Whole Foods Market were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whole Foods Market by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Whole Foods Market by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Whole Foods Market’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Whole Foods Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.16 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Whole Foods Market from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Whole Foods Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

