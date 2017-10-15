Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Continues to Hold Holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC maintained its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 83.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. BidaskClub upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

