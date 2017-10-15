Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,480 Shares of Libbey Inc. (LBY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Libbey worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Libbey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Libbey in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Libbey by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Libbey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period.

Libbey Inc. (NYSE LBY) opened at 9.74 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $214.42 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. Libbey Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.76.

Libbey (NYSE:LBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Libbey had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $197.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Libbey Inc. will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Libbey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc is engaged in the design, production and sale of tableware and other products. The Company’s segments are U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes sales of manufactured and sourced tableware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada, excluding glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which remain in the Latin America segment.

