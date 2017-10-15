Reviewing Southern First Bancshares (SFST) & Its Rivals

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) is one of 207 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Southern First Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Southern First Bancshares Inc. alerts:

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $53.79 million N/A 19.13 Southern First Bancshares Competitors N/A N/A 25.56

Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southern First Bancshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southern First Bancshares Competitors 380 2907 2380 70 2.37

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 20.68% 11.39% 0.95% Southern First Bancshares Competitors 19.76% 8.36% 0.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina. The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the public. In addition to deposit and loan services, the Company offers other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit and automatic drafts for various accounts. The Bank offers a range of lending services, including real estate, commercial, and equity-line consumer loans to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.