Reviewing Montpelier Re Holdings (MRH) and Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE)

Montpelier Re Holdings (NYSE: MRH) and Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) are both financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. alerts:

73.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Universal Insurance Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Montpelier Re Holdings and Universal Insurance Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montpelier Re Holdings 35.71% 13.24% 6.70% Universal Insurance Holdings 14.21% 25.85% 8.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montpelier Re Holdings and Universal Insurance Holdings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montpelier Re Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance Holdings $711.40 million 1.19 $166.43 million $2.81 8.63

Universal Insurance Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Montpelier Re Holdings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Montpelier Re Holdings and Universal Insurance Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montpelier Re Holdings 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance Holdings 0 0 1 0 3.00

Universal Insurance Holdings has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.59%. Given Universal Insurance Holdings’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance Holdings is more favorable than Montpelier Re Holdings.

Dividends

Universal Insurance Holdings pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Montpelier Re Holdings does not pay a dividend. Universal Insurance Holdings pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Montpelier Re Holdings has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Universal Insurance Holdings has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Universal Insurance Holdings beats Montpelier Re Holdings on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montpelier Re Holdings Company Profile

Montpelier RE Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides customized insurance and reinsurance solutions to the global market. Through its affiliates in Bermuda, it provides institutional and retail investors with direct access to the global property reinsurance market. It operates in three segments: Montpelier Bermuda, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd., which is its wholly owned operating subsidiary based in Pembroke, Bermuda and is registered as a Bermuda Class four insurer; Montpelier at Lloyd’s, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Syndicate 5151, Montpelier Capital Limited, Montpelier at Lloyd’s Limited, Montpelier Underwriting Services Limited and Montpelier Underwriting Inc., and Collateralized Reinsurance, which is marketed under the name Blue Capital. Blue Capital is an asset management platform offering property catastrophe reinsurance-linked investment products to institutional and retail investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company’s subsidiaries include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC). UPCIC writes homeowners insurance policies in states, including Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. APPCIC writes homeowners and commercial residential insurance policies in Florida. The Company has developed a suite of applications that provide underwriting, policy and claim administration services, including billing, policy maintenance, inspections, refunds, commissions and data analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.