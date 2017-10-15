Reviewing Lannett Co (LCI) and Its Competitors

Lannett Co (NYSE: LCI) is one of 115 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lannett Co to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Lannett Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lannett Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lannett Co and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett Co $637.34 million $245.00 million -774.74 Lannett Co Competitors $8.17 billion $2.69 billion -0.32

Lannett Co’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lannett Co. Lannett Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lannett Co and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett Co 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lannett Co Competitors 816 3669 6686 180 2.55

Lannett Co presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.68%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Lannett Co’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lannett Co has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Lannett Co has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett Co’s peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lannett Co and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett Co -0.09% 19.80% 6.42% Lannett Co Competitors -2,882.43% -67.86% -8.82%

Summary

Lannett Co beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lannett Co Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules. The Company has additional products under development, which are orally administered solid oral-dosage products (tablet/capsule) or oral solutions, nasal, topicals or parentarels, as well as other dosage forms.

