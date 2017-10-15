Reviewing Bruker Corporation (BRKR) & The Competition

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is one of 82 public companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bruker Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bruker Corporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bruker Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker Corporation 2 8 3 0 2.08 Bruker Corporation Competitors 253 1814 3258 105 2.59

Bruker Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.83%. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 6.28%. Given Bruker Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bruker Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bruker Corporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker Corporation $1.66 billion $275.00 million 30.89 Bruker Corporation Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -69.00

Bruker Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bruker Corporation. Bruker Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Bruker Corporation has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Bruker Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bruker Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker Corporation 9.65% 26.66% 10.47% Bruker Corporation Competitors -327.91% -35.29% -12.43%

Dividends

Bruker Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker Corporation pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bruker Corporation beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Bruker Corporation Company Profile

Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment. The Bruker BioSpin Group segment designs, manufactures and distributes enabling life science tools. The Bruker CALID segment designs, manufactures and distributes life science mass spectrometry instruments that can be integrated and used along with other sample preparation or chromatography instruments, as well as chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection products. The Bruker Nano segment designs, manufactures and distributes spectroscopy and microscopy instruments. The BEST segment develops and manufactures superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. It also focuses on nanomechanical testing instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.