Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,969 Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $88,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Amgen from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.99.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 183.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $191.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total transaction of $283,573.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

