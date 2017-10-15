Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 55.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 77.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. alerts:

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) opened at 19.40 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic-shares-bought-by-flinton-capital-management-llc.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. FBR & Co set a $23.00 target price on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.