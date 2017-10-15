ResMed Inc. (RMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $86.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ResMed achieved strong global revenue growth over the past few quarters, led by sales of sleep devices, respiratory care devices, mask systems and software solutions. Also, Brightree has acted as a significant contributor to the company’s operating results through 2017. Notably, we believe, ResMed’s product launches and strategies to gain traction in the SDB market are expected to boost its performance further in the near term. Also, its recent published favorable study result on COPD buoys optimism. Over the last six months, ResMed has been observed to trade above the broader industry. However, we remain skeptical on certain fundamental factors that may weigh down the stock. In this regard, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague the stock. Rising operating expenses and a weak operating margin are other major woes for ResMed.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMD. BidaskClub raised ResMed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America Corporation cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.33.

ResMed (NYSE RMD) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 465,815 shares. ResMed has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $556.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.68 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post $3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.09%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $458,844.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,232 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,182. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 17,065.2% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 985,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 980,053 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

