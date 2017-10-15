Research Analysts Set Expectations for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE DAL) opened at 53.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,951.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,260,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,951,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,415,714,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,103,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,036 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,713,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,571,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,115 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,160 and sold 169,838 shares valued at $9,014,737. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

