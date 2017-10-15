Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.80 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 158.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of KAR Auction Services worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,344,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,126,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,867,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,255,000 after acquiring an additional 918,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,726,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,601 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,115,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,767,000 after acquiring an additional 937,368 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,730,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after acquiring an additional 130,936 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KAR Auction Services Inc alerts:

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Kett sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,562.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,903.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,249. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) opened at 47.50 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.07.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.80 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-16-80-million-holdings-in-kar-auction-services-inc-kar.html.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.