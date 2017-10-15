Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.57 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Merit Medical Systems worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 76,912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) opened at 42.70 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS AG cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $127,377.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $276,817.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $28,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,106 shares of company stock worth $2,772,344. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

