Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9144640921342 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE RS) opened at 76.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.45). Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

