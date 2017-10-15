Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,287 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.75% of Reinsurance Group of America, worth $310,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, by 9,358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 550,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,110 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Partners LLP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 29,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE RGA) opened at 142.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

Reinsurance Group of America, (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.51. Reinsurance Group of America, had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America,’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post $10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America, in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America, in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $104,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $609,282.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,360. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

