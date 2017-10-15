Regents of The University of California Decreases Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

Regents of The University of California trimmed its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the quarter. CytomX Therapeutics comprises about 2.5% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned about 0.10% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Michael Kavanaugh sold 48,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $1,177,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,794 shares of company stock worth $3,806,089. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) traded down 0.79% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 261,901 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $783.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.33% and a negative return on equity of 84.61%. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.47) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush set a $37.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

