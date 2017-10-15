REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Welch Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/redw-stanley-financial-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) opened at 65.29 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $335,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.