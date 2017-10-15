Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RETA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 6th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director James Edward Bass bought 8,064 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,741. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) opened at 33.19 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $866.36 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

