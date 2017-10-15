Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $193.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

Raytheon Company (NYSE RTN) opened at 187.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.48. Raytheon Company has a 12-month low of $132.89 and a 12-month high of $189.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.7975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total transaction of $121,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Beauchamp purchased 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.99 per share, with a total value of $199,852.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,072.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

