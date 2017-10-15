Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Position Maintained by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. held its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,681,000 after acquiring an additional 732,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,611,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,296,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,451,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,679 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,844,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,126,000 after acquiring an additional 67,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE RYN) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 670,037 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

