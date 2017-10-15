Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $9,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,755,000 after purchasing an additional 409,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 24.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 275,545 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $3,560,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,343 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,145.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) opened at 14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 4.27. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.00 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

