Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 918 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,507,000 after purchasing an additional 748,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,376,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,721,000 after purchasing an additional 288,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,134,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,282,000 after purchasing an additional 629,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,106,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $637,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,632.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $344,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,650.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,524 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) opened at 184.16 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $198.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post $8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

