Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 86,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE ETB) opened at 16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

