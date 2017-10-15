Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Raymond James Financial worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE RJF) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. 602,052 shares of the company were exchanged. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $87.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post $5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 33,000 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total value of $2,744,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $331,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,201.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

