Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $35,262,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,656,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,077,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 260,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 416,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 157,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.02.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE UNH) opened at 192.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $200.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 21.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 50,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total transaction of $10,019,215.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,625 shares in the company, valued at $38,755,268.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,875,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,818,898 shares in the company, valued at $348,700,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

