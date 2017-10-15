Rathbone Brothers plc Buys New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 580,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) opened at 192.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average is $175.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $194.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 4,140 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $736,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 11,318 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,957,334.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,635.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock worth $9,302,112 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

