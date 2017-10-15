RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 131,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of RadNet worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other RadNet news, insider Stephen M. Forthuber sold 18,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $155,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,006.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,236,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,504. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) opened at 11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.95. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. RadNet had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

