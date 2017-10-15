Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Given Neutral Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in a research report released on Saturday morning. They currently have a $21.25 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDN. BidaskClub cut Radian Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Radian Group (NYSE RDN) traded up 2.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,531 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $302.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Radian Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

