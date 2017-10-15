Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,348,000 after buying an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,555,000 after buying an additional 210,872 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 516,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,020,000 after buying an additional 319,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,622,000 after buying an additional 280,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $510.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) traded up 3.91% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.45. 2,118,977 shares of the stock were exchanged. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $295.11 and a one year high of $499.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

