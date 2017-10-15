Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,206 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Quidel Corporation worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Quidel Corporation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ QDEL) opened at 42.86 on Friday. Quidel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.91 million. Quidel Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Corporation will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel Corporation news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 94,215 shares of Quidel Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,789.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,029.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of Quidel Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,217,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,493 shares in the company, valued at $10,030,358.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,388 shares of company stock worth $8,274,312. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Quidel Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Quidel Corporation Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

