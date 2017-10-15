U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics Incorporated alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Holdings Cut by U S Global Investors Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/quest-diagnostics-incorporated-dgx-holdings-cut-by-u-s-global-investors-inc.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Quest Diagnostics from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $31,571.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $639,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 53,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $5,833,393.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,800,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,996 shares of company stock worth $17,517,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 785,808 shares. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $112.97. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.