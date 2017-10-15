Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 111,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.30% of Quanex Building Products Corporation worth $60,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NX. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Quanex Building Products Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, VP Brent L. Korb sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $370,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE NX) opened at 22.70 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $782.17 million, a P/E ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Quanex Building Products Corporation had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products Corporation’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

