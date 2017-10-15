Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/qts-realty-trust-inc-qts-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

QTS Realty Trust (QTS) traded down 1.76% on Friday, hitting $53.68. 255,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.45. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $56.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.00%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $513,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $617,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 682,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $37,029,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,831,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,541 shares of company stock valued at $39,756,070 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,695 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,171,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.