QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.
QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
QTS Realty Trust (QTS) traded down 1.76% on Friday, hitting $53.68. 255,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.45. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $56.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.00%.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $513,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $617,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 682,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $37,029,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,831,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,541 shares of company stock valued at $39,756,070 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,695 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,171,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.
