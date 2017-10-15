QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened at 97.48 on Friday. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 8,500 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $836,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,100 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $191,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,501.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $1,903,025. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Delphi Automotive PLC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Delphi Automotive PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 target price on Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delphi Automotive PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

