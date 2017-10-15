QS Investors LLC Has $634,000 Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

QS Investors LLC held its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell purchased 805,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,410,264.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) opened at 87.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.02%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

