QS Investors LLC Buys 31,093 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,455.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $352,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,041,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,928,710.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $794,950. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE APLE) opened at 19.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.61. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post $1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of September 13, 2017, the Company owned 237 hotels, with more than 30,000 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 33 states.

