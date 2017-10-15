Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Qorvo from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of Qorvo (QRVO) opened at 72.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.21 billion. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $184,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $401,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,363. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

