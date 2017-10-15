Pyxis Tankers (PXS) vs. StealthGas (GASS) Financial Contrast

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of 6.1, indicating that its stock price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and StealthGas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $30.54 million 1.18 $2.41 million ($0.53) -3.74 StealthGas $149.25 million 0.98 $57.06 million ($0.16) -22.88

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. StealthGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -31.98% -19.86% -7.47% StealthGas -4.41% 0.44% 0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pyxis Tankers and StealthGas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00 StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. StealthGas has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.26%. Given StealthGas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StealthGas is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

StealthGas beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a holding company. The Company is an international maritime transportation company focused on the product tanker sector. It owns a fleet of six double hull product tankers: Pyxis Epsilon with carrying capacity of approximately 50,300 deadweight tonnage (dwt); Pyxis Theta with carrying capacity of approximately 51,800 dwt, Pyxis Malou with carrying capacity of over 50,670 dwt; Pyxis Delta with carrying capacity of approximately 46,620 dwt; Northsea Beta with carrying capacity of over 8,650 dwt, and Northsea Alpha with carrying capacity of approximately 8,615 dwt. Four of the Company’s vessels in the fleet are medium-range (MR), product tankers, three have eco-efficient or eco-modified designs, and two of them are short-range tanker sister ships. Its fleet is capable of transporting refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, such as vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc. is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users, as well as crude oil and product carriers to oil producers, refineries and commodities traders. The Company owns a fleet of LPG carriers. Its LPG carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of crude oil and natural gas. The medium range product carriers in its fleet are capable of carrying refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, while its Aframax tanker is used for carrying crude oil. Its fleet consists of approximately 50 LPG carriers, including two chartered-in LPG carriers, two 2008-built product carriers, a 2009-built product carrier and a 2010-built Aframax crude oil tanker.

