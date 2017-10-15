PVH Corp. (PVH) Position Reduced by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,516 shares during the period. PVH Corp. accounts for about 3.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of PVH Corp. worth $32,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in PVH Corp. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in PVH Corp. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH Corp. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 377,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $1,110,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Holmes sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $108,068.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,787. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. (NYSE PVH) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $124.94. 711,276 shares of the stock traded hands. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.46.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. PVH Corp. had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post $7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. PVH Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PVH Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $148.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

PVH Corp. Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

