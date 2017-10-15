Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3941185688648 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE PMM) opened at 7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $7.80.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund focuses to seek a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. Up to 60% of the Fund’s assets may consist of high-yield tax-exempt municipal securities that are below investment grade and involve special risk considerations.

