Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 7,600 Shares of OFG Bancorp (OFG)

Public Sector Pension investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,226 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 62,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 83,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 105,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE OFG) opened at 8.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

