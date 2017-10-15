Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Landauer, Inc. (LDR)

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Landauer worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landauer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Landauer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 10,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Landauer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Landauer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landauer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Landauer Inc. alerts:

Shares of Landauer, Inc. (NYSE LDR) opened at 67.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65. The company has a market cap of $648.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.29. Landauer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Landauer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 80.03%. The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Landauer, Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Landauer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.99%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Landauer, Inc. (LDR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/public-sector-pension-investment-board-sells-1700-shares-of-landauer-inc-ldr.html.

Several analysts have commented on LDR shares. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Landauer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landauer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landauer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Landauer Profile

Landauer, Inc is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a provider of outsourced medical physics services, and a provider of radiology related medical products. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Landauer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landauer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.