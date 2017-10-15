Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,128,000 after buying an additional 94,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,731,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,247,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,237,000 after buying an additional 91,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,832,000 after buying an additional 412,316 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Gary P. Martin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $87,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,096 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,991.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock worth $3,022,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE ESS) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.82. 193,123 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.94 and its 200 day moving average is $255.85. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.07.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

